      Weather Alert

Arrest Warrant Issued For Oak Lawn Woman Accused Of Using Fake Vaccine Card

Sep 23, 2021 @ 1:46pm
(U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California via AP)

A suburban Oak Lawn woman accused of using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card is in more legal trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for Chloe Mrozak after she missed her virtual court hearing. The 24-year-old was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled. Authorities say she was scheduled to appear via Zoom for a court hearing yesterday, but missed it. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii August 23rd after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Popular Posts
Graham launched Route 66 God Loves You Tour In Joliet: Crowds Exceeded Expectations
Video of Collins Street and Williamson Avenue In Joliet For Mexican Independence Day
UPDATE: Missing Nine-Year-Old Found
Governor Pritzker Announces Appointment of Will County Auditor To Board
Crash in Plainfield Has Traffic stopped at Route 30 and Route 126
Connect With Us Listen To Us On