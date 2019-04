West suburban Batavia police say Batavia High School has been given an all clear after an alleged threat. Authorities received a report that a man dressed in black armed with a rifle was seen entering the school. Police and several other law enforcement agencies searched the school and believe the person was a student athlete with a baseball bat. The school district plans to reopen for classes at 10:51 a.m. Buses will be allowed to run three hours after their normal time to pickup students.