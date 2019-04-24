Police: Body Of Missing Suburban Boy Found
This undated photo provided by the Crystal Lake, Illinois Police Department shows Andrew "AJ" Freund. Crystal Lake police say the missing boy's Freund's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019. Police say Andrew's parents reported him missing when they woke up Thursday and couldn't find him in their home. Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say an FBI team that specializes in missing children is helping them search for the 5-year-old boy. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
Illinois police confirm they found the body of missing five-year-old Andrew Freund. Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black says parents Andrew Freund Senior and JoAnn Cunningham are being charged with murder. The boy was found in a shallow grave wrapped in plastic in a rural area in Woodstock.