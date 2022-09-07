1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Chicago Rolling Out Updated COVID Boosters

September 7, 2022 12:01PM CDT
The City of Chicago is rolling out two updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters designed to target Omicron subvariants.  Mayor Lightfoot said this updated vaccine is critical to the city’s ongoing fight against the pandemic.  The vaccines will be available this week to Chicago residents 12 years and older who have already completed a primary vaccine series.  The city has already received around 150-thousand doses.

