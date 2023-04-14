Closure on I-80 in Joliet and Minooka starts on Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a pavement patching and widening project on Interstate 80 between Interstate 55 and Ridge Road, in Joliet and Minooka, will begin on Monday, April 17. The project is part of advance work leading to the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County.

The $8.1 million project will improve the existing shoulders and temporarily widen the existing pavement in preparation of future projects that will rebuild I-80. Additional work including temporary roadway lighting, temporary drainage and pavement repairs are also included.

Starting at 8:00 PM each night, motorists should expect overnight lane closures along I-80, between I-55 and Ridge Road, as workers complete pavement repairs. Overnight closures will reopen by 6:00 AM weekdays, 10:00 AM Saturdays and by noon Sundays.

The project is anticipated to be completed in November.