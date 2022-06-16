      Weather Alert

Congressman Casten Speaks About Daughter’s Passing

Jun 16, 2022 @ 7:32am
(John Konstantaras/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign)

Illinois Democratic Congressman Sean Casten is speaking about the death of his 17-year-old daughter earlier this week.  In a statement released by Casten, his wife, Kara, and their daughter Audrey, all three said the only thing they know about Gwen Casten’s death was that it was “peaceful.”  They reveal that Gwen had dinner with the family Sunday at their Downers Grove home and then she went out with some friends.  She returned home and went to bed, but didn’t wake up the next morning.  The DuPage County coroner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death.

