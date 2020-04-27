COVID-19 Deaths Reported At Meadowbrook Manor And More Cases At Symphony of Joliet & Sunny Hill Nursing Home
Meadowbrook Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Bolingbrook/md
The Illinois Department of Public Health has been reporting COVID-19 cases at nursing homes for just over a week. The latest data shows Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook has 51 cases with 3 deaths. Symphony of Joliet now has 93 cases of COVID with 26 deaths. Sunny Hill has 17 cases with 2 death and Presence Villa Franciscan has 41 cases and 8 deaths. To see the entire list of nursing homes in Illinois with COVID-19 cases click here.