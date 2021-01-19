COVID-19 Restrictions Rolled Back In Much Of Illinois But NOT Region 7
COVID-19 restrictions are being rolled back in all but two counties in Illinois. Region Seven, which includes Will and Kankakee counties and Region Four of Metro East, will remain in Tier Three mitigation. State health officials announced yesterday that Regions One, Two, and Six are moving to Tier One, allowing limited capacity indoor dining again. Regions Three and Five are now back on Phase Four of the Restore Illinois Plan. Regions Eight, Nine, Ten, and Eleven are moving from the most restrictive Tier Three to Tier Two.
Under Tier Two, gatherings including indoor fitness classes are limited to 10 people. Casinos plus museums and other cultural institutions can reopen with limited capacity but indoor dining is still not allowed.