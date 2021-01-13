COVID-19 Vaccination Data Reported On IDPH Website
COVID-19 vaccination data is being reported on the Illinois Department of Public Health website. Numbers updated yesterday show that 869-thousand-625 doses have been delivered to Illinois providers and as part of the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. A total of 353-thousand-791 doses have been administered. Officials note that there is a lag in administration figures of up to 72 hours.