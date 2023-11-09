Covid-19 Vaccine Available at Will County Health Department & Community Health Center

As the calendar gets late in the year, the Will County Health Department and Community Health Center are reminding residents that the new COVID-19 vaccine is available at both the Will County Health Department and the Will County Community Health Center.

For persons five years and older, one additional dose of the 2023/2024 COVID vaccine is recommended. The brand of vaccine does not have to be the same of any previous COVID-19 vaccine or booster.



Vaccinations at the Will County Health Department

The Will County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic handles is offering vaccines at all three of its locations for all ages six month and older.

At this time, The Immunization Clinic is offering Moderna(mRNA), Pfizer (mRNA) and Novavax (non-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups

In Joliet at the main office (501 Ella Avenue)

uninsured and underinsured adults (Pfizer, Moderna)

(Pfizer, Moderna) uninsured and underinsured children and children with Medicaid. (Pfizer and Moderna)

(Pfizer and Moderna) Adults with Medicaid, Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO plans (Novavax)

At our Branch offices in Monee (5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road) and Bolingbrook (323 Quadrangle Drive).

uninsured and underinsured adults (Moderna)

(Moderna) uninsured and underinsured children and children with Medicaid. (Moderna)

(Moderna) Adults with Medicaid, Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO plans (Novavax)

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Please call 815-740-8143 to schedule your appointment or for more information.



Vaccinations at the Will County Community Health Center

The Will County Community Health Center is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its location at 1106 Neal Avenue in Joliet.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being offered at the Will County Community Health Center to any patient 6 months or older with Medicare/Medicaid or private insurance as well as anyone uninsured. Residents do not have to be an existing patient at the Community Health Center, but registration will be required. Walk in appointments are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. For more information, please call the Community Health Center at 815-727-8670.