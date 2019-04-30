District 202 Support Staff Get Raises

Most members of the Plainfield Association of Support Staff (PASS) will get annual raises averaging 4.1 percent under a new five-year agreement with District 202.

The District 202 Board of Education unanimously approved the new contract with PASS at its April 29, 2019 regular meeting. PASS members voted overwhelmingly to ratify the new pact, passing it 837-98.

PASS represents about 1,015 non-certified staff including custodians; grounds, building and maintenance staff; most secretaries; bookkeepers; clerks; nurses; paraprofessionals; lunchroom supervisors; and campus monitors.

“This new agreement addresses some of biggest challenges created by the last two contracts passed during and after the Great Recession,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell.

The new contract increases compensation for various PASS categories that have been paid less than market value in recent years.

