“Donate Your Weight” Had Highest Rate of Return Weigh-Outs

The Joliet Park District’s “Donate Your Weight” event had the highest rate of return weigh-outs EVER. This year, nearly 70% of people returned to weigh out, last year it was 65%. The total amount lost this year is 1,780 pounds. Bart Zimmer lost 20.02% of his body weight and Karen Blunk lost 9.45% of her body weight. Both won a one year membership and club locker room at Inwood Athletic Club.

The real winner is “Team Make a Difference.” The charity will be getting those pounds donated as dollars thanks to D’Arcy Buick GMC and the Joliet Park District. Congratulations to all who participated.