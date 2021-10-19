      Weather Alert

Drew Peterson Still at Center of Search for Stacy Peterson

Oct 19, 2021 @ 4:16pm
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

WJOL has learned that search teams were out and about in Lockport on Tuesday. The purpose of the search is believed to be connected to the missing persons case of Stacy Peterson. Peterson went missing 14-years ago. The searched took place at the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal in Lockport and involved dive teams and boats. Stacy Peterson’s husband, Drew, is an official suspect in her disappearance. Drew Peterson is currently serving a prison sentence for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio and for the attempted murder for hire of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

