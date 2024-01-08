Driver Fleeing Police Leads To Serious Crash

Mohammed Nakhleh (31, Palos Hills) was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting a Peace Officer, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Driving While License Revoked.

On January 7, 2024, at 9:51 p.m., an Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz S Class near Caton Farm Road and Pebble Beach Drive for failure to signal a turn. The driver refused to stop the vehicle and continued southbound on Pebble Beach Drive. The Officer initially pursued the vehicle, but the pursuit was quickly terminated out of a concern for safety. A short time later, an additional Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Mercedes after observing the vehicle northbound on Northwest Frontage Road from Caton Farm. The driver again refused to stop and continued northbound on Northwest Frontage Road at a high rate of speed. The Officer did not pursue the vehicle.

The Mercedes continued eastbound on Plainfield Road approaching the intersection for the southbound Interstate 55 on-ramp at which time the Mercedes collided into a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a female (26, Villa Park) that was turning left toward the southbound Interstate 55 on- ramp from eastbound Plainfield Road. Officers approached the male driver of the Mercedes and placed him into custody following a brief struggle in which the male refused to comply with commands by Officers. The male driver was identified as Nakhleh and placed into custody. Upon search of Nakhleh’s vehicle, Officers recovered suspected hydrocodone pills, cannabis, and ammunition.

The female driver and a female passenger (25, Plainfield) of the Chevrolet and Nakhleh were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in serious condition. Nakhleh remains in the hospital at the time of this release. Nakhleh was cited for Failure to Signal When Turning and Disobeyed Stop Sign (2 Counts).

The roadway was closed while the scene was reconstructed. This crash remains under active investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.