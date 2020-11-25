Durbin, LaHood Committed To Passing Second Stimulus
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from legal experts on the final day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman Darin LaHood say they are committed to passing a second stimulus bill. Illinois Democrat Durbin and Republican LaHood said after a ribbon cutting ceremony in Springfield yesterday that the stimulus deal needs to get done quickly. LaHood says a major sticking point is the cost. Both Durbin and LaHood say the deal must be completed before CARES Act unemployment programs run out on December 26th. Durbin put the chances of passing the bill at about 50-50.