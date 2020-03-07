      Weather Alert

Durbin: More Coronavirus Money Coming

Mar 6, 2020 @ 9:00pm
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin believes the federal government will spend more money fighting coronavirus.  He told reporters in Chicago today Congress needs to address how low-income Americans will financially get by if they end up being quarantined with the disease.  People are encouraged to stay home if they’re sick.  The CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health are trying to figure out what’s going to happen in the summer months.

