EPA Says Levels Of Toxic Gas Dropped After Sterigenics Shutdown

The EPA is releasing new monitoring data recorded after Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration banned the suburban Sterigenics facility from using a highly-toxic gas last month. The tests indicated that the average levels of ethylene oxide dropped by at least 50 percent at ten monitoring sites after the stoppage at the Willowbrook facility. Congressman Dan Lipinski released a statement saying the air quality results confirm that Sterigenics is responsible for the extremely high levels of the gas in the community and says the plant needs to be completely shut down.