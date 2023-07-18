Ex-Madigan Chief Of Staff Fights To Block Recordings From Perjury Trial

The longtime Chief of Staff of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is fighting keep secret FBI recordings out of his perjury trial next month. Timothy Mapes is charged with lying to a grand jury in the federal probe that led to Madigan’s indictment last year in a racketeering case. Mapes was captured on dozens of undercover FBI recordings as part of the investigation. The Chicago Tribune reports his attorneys argued all or parts of the recordings are prejudicial, unusable hearsay or irrelevant. Mapes served as Madigan’s chief of staff from 1991 until June 2018, when he was ousted following allegations of harassment.