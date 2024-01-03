Fatal Crash Near Braidwood

A young woman is dead and several pedestrians were hurt following a crash on Interstate 55 in Grundy County on Monday.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Northbound I-55 near mile marker 231, which is near Braidwood.

The fatal accident happened when a passenger vehicle struck a semitrailer, which caused the passenger vehicle to roll over in the left lane. Several cars pulled over to assist the accident victims. Then a second crash occured in the same location when a passing vehicle struck some of the pedestrians.

23-year old Destiny Dixon of Galesburg was pronounced dead at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center. Unclear if Destiny was a driver in the vehicle involved in the accident, or was one of the pedestrians helping after the first crash.