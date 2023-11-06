Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban

A federal appeals court is upholding Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the ban doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution. The law passed in January in response to the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 July 4th parade. Governor Pritzker called the ruling a “victory for the members of the General Assembly who stood alongside families, students and survivors who worked so hard to make this day a reality.”