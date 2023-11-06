1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban

November 6, 2023 12:13PM CST
Share
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Illinois’ Assault Weapons Ban
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A federal appeals court is upholding Illinois’ assault weapons ban. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the ban doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution. The law passed in January in response to the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s 2022 July 4th parade. Governor Pritzker called the ruling a “victory for the members of the General Assembly who stood alongside families, students and survivors who worked so hard to make this day a reality.”

Popular Posts

1

"Channahon Has Got Some Big Kitties Now"
2

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
3

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
4

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
5

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail

Recent Posts