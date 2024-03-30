Fish for trash or trout at Forest Preserve programs

Fish for trout as spring trout season gets underway on April 6 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. A special Trout Season Celebration will be held from 6-8 a.m. for early bird anglers. (Forest Preserve photo | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of April 1. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Planting Natives in the Spring: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Learn which plants are best to plant in the spring so you can have beautiful blooms in every growing season. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by April 4.

Fishing For Trash: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 6-April 28, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook. Celebrate Earth month and earn a gift by picking up litter around the preserve. Visit The Tackle Box bait shop to get a bucket and a picker. Free, all ages.

Trout Season Celebration: 6-8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. The gates will open at 6 a.m. for the first day of trout season fishing. A fire will be going to warm up anglers. Free, commemorative mugs will be distributed (supplies are limited). The first mug of hot chocolate, tea or coffee is free. Complimentary doughnuts also will be available. All rules and regulations apply, including possessing a fishing license and trout stamp. Licenses and trout stamps can be purchased at bait shop. Free, all ages.