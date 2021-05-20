Flags-In At Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Spans 3 Days Prior to Memorial Day
Volunteers are needed to help place nearly 51,000 flags at every gravesite at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Volunteer coordinator Dennis Goron says last year, the tradition was canceled due to COVID but this there will be some changes.
The tradition of placing an American flag at every gravesite within a National cemetery dates back to 1948 when the soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Arlington National Cemetery began the practice to honor the fallen soldiers in preparation for Memorial day.
Locally, the practice began approximately 22 years ago when cemetery staff took on the effort. Shortly after that, Volunteers were sought to assist in the effort in order to allow staff members to carry out their respective duties in order to prepare for Memorial Day services.
The event is referred to as “Flags In’ because it is when the flags are placed in the ground in front of every gravesite and Columbarium wall within the grounds. “Flags Out” occurs on the day after Memorial Day. On that day, flags are removed.
If you wish to volunteer you must register [email protected] Flags In will take place on Wednesday, May 26th thru Friday, May 28th. Hours of Operation will be from 9 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 4 pm each day.