Forest Preserve Offers Free Programs for Youth Leaders

Youth leaders are invited to sign up for two free Forest Preserve District of Will County programs that will teach them how to plan camping trips and meals and build campfires. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org for more information. (Photo by Shutterstock)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be offering two free programs this spring for youth leaders age 18 and older. Both programs will be held at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Registration is available at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470. The programs are:

Planning a Group Campout – 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6. This program is designed for beginning and experienced youth group leaders new to camping. Forest Preserve staff will provide participants with the information and tools needed to help them plan a youth group camping trip. All of the basics will be featured, including choosing a location, packing checklists, and tips and tricks for preparing and planning a smooth and fun adventure. Register by Friday, March 29.

Planning Meals and Building Campfires – 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4. This program is designed for beginning youth group leaders to learn about planning outdoor meals and how to build a campfire. The program will include meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner that require minimal assembly and no cooking and those that are more involved and require cooking over an open campfire. Tips also will be shared for advance preparation, how to include your Scouts in the process, and easy cleanup. Fire-building tips will include safety, rules and regulations, getting a fire started and different types of fires. Register by Friday, April 26.