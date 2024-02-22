Gloria Dollinger Is A Community Leadership Award Winner

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Community Leadership School committee members are excited to announce Gloria Dollinger as the 2024 recipient of the Marx Gibson Community Leadership Award. Gloria becomes the 23rd award recipient and will be honored as part of the Community Leadership School banquet on Monday, March 18th, 5:00 PM at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate’s Victorian Ballroom.

Gloria Dollinger, a dedicated servant leader, exemplifies unwavering commitment to uplifting her community. She embodies resilience and compassion in all her endeavors. Gloria tirelessly works towards positive change. With humility and empathy, she listens to the needs of her community, striving to address them with creative solutions and unwavering determination. Gloria’s leadership inspires others to join her in making a lasting impact, fostering a sense of unity and empowerment among those she serves.

Gloria has been deeply involved in our community through various organizations, each contributing to her role as a servant leader. Organizations include the Rotary Club of Joliet, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Ascension Saint Joseph Auxiliary, and the Workforce Investment Board of Will County. She was an elected member of the Will County Board and Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Gloria’s commitment to community health is exemplified through her participation in the Will County MAPP Collaborative, where she contributes to assessing community health needs and implementing targeted initiatives to address them effectively. Through her multifaceted involvement in these roles, Gloria embodies servant leadership, striving to make a positive and lasting impact on her community.

The Marx Gibson Community Leadership Award was developed in 2000 to honor a true servant leader. Marx Gibson was dedicated to volunteerism and making a positive difference in the community. The Community Leadership School of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry is dedicated to conveying the significance of prioritizing volunteerism to its participants, thus fostering a culture of community engagement aimed at creating positive change. Marx Gibson was a perfect example of how individuals can lead a successful career while also serving their community.

Marx served as president of the Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center Foundation from 1997 until the spring of 2000. Prior, he had a 32-year journalism career, holding various roles including reporter, editor, and vice president at Star Publications, Small Newspapers, and Copley Newspapers.

Mr. Gibson was inducted into the Joliet/Will County Hall of Pride and received the James C. Craven Freedom of the Press award from the Illinois Press Association. In September 1999, he became the first man to receive the Joliet Region Chamber’s Athena Award for supporting women in their professional endeavors. As an active community leader, he served on numerous boards including the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kiwanis Club of Joliet, and United Way of Will County, among others.

Please join the members of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the graduates of the Community Leadership School to honor Gloria Dollinger Monday, March 18th at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate’s Victorian Ballroom as we celebrate her many accomplishments. Contact the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry at (815) 727-5371 or online at www.jolietchamber.com to make reservations.