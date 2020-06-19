GoFundMe Page Set Up For Chicago Man Killed Following I-80 Crash
Jake Enblom
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a man who was killed in a freak accident along I-80 this week. Preliminary investigations indicate a car driven by Jake C. Enblom, 20, of Chicago was eastbound I-80 when he struck a guardrail near the 105 mile post according to the Grundy Coroner’s Office. After coming to a stop he exited the vehicle and was walking in the eastbound lane of traffic, when he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer. He was transported by Seneca EMS to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 2:48 am Tuesday morning.
The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.
According to the GoFundMe page set up by Ned Nasr, “Jake would have turned 21 on July 2. Sadly, he was only granted a quarter of a life. Jake was so full of life and promise and had a smile and dimples that lit the world. He now joins his beloved father and grandparents in heaven, but leaves a mother and two sisters and the rest of the family shattered and heartbroken. I am his uncle and second father and am raising money to help with costs of funeral and living expenses for the short term for his mom and sisters. Thank you for your generous donation and please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.” The page has raised more than $32,000 with a goal of $50,000.
