I-55 Crash Causes Traffic Delays In Joliet For Five Hours On Wednesday
A stalled semi on I-55 near Joliet causes huge delays for motorists on I-55 and secondary roadways on Wednesday afternoon. It was around 1:30 p.m. that motorists were having to swerve around a stalled semi blocking the right lane on northbound I-55 which led to multiple serious crashes. An SUV slammed into an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle which caused a chain reaction multiple crash.
Traffic was jammed for hours and shut down for a time in either direction for a medical helicopter to land to transport the Illinois State Trooper to the hospital. The condition of the trooper is not known. Joliet police on Wednesday afternoon issued an alert for motorists regarding traffic jams along Larkin, Jefferson and Essington. Those traffic delays lasted approximately five hours.