IDOT Conducts Traveler Opinion Survey

Feedback sought on commuting habits, performance of state system

The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking the public to provide feedback on the state’s transportation system and the department’s overall performance through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey. Available now through April 26, the survey can be taken online by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

​

​“Hearing from you about how transportation in Illinois is working for you and what areas need improvement helps us provide the best service possible for the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We value your feedback. Please take a couple of minutes, complete the survey and let’s work together to make transportation better for all of Illinois.” ​

​

​Conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, the survey is an opportunity for people who live in Illinois to give their opinion on a range of topics, giving IDOT the information that will allow it to continue to be a national leader in transportation services. This year’s survey asks for input on road conditions, ice-and-snow removal, planning priorities, electronic vehicles and more. ​

​

​The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been a staple since 2001. A copy of previous surveys and results can be viewed here.