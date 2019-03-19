IDOT Delivers First Safety Measures Along I-80 With 6 Safety Signs

The first steps discussed at RUSH meetings for a safer drive along I-80 are coming to fruition. Residents United For Safer Highways initially met in January of 2018, moderated by WJOL’s Scott Slocum at the University of St. Francis. At that first meeting, a safety assessment was discussed for some short term solutions to mitigate the number of accidents along I-80. To that end, we have confirmation that the Illinois Department of Transportation will install six cantilever signs. Those signs include four along I-80 and two along I-55. Southbound I-55 in Channahon just south of Route 6 at Summit. Southbound I-55 just north of Jefferson at Harris. Eastbound I-80 at Shepley Road, eastbound I-80 west of Larkin, westbound I-80 east of Larkin and westbound I-80 at Cherry Hill Road. The message boards will alert motorists to slow down. The $5.6 million contract has already been signed and preliminary work has started. These signs should completed by the summer.