      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

IL COVID-19 Positive Test Rate Rising Slowly

Aug 18, 2020 @ 10:40am
A sign announces to maintain social distance and wear mask during the COVID-19 pandemic at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Governor J.B Pritzker introduced new restrictions for recreational sports leagues in Illinois Wednesday, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois’ COVID-19 positivity rate is slowly on the rise. The state department of public health announced nearly 18-hundred new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths Monday. Monday’s numbers moved Illinois’ seven-day positive test rate up one-tenth of a percent to four-point-two-percent.

