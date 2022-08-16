Illinois Awarding Grants To Help Revitalize Downtown Joliet

Chicago Street/WJOL

Illinois is awarding $106 million in capital grants to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout the state. The grants support projects that will renovate commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents. The city of Joliet has been selected as one of the 50 corridors to receive grant support. They will be receiving $3 million for the construction of a “city square” on the Chicago Street corridor. The funding is designed to support businesses that experienced difficulties during the pandemic.