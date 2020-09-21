Illinois Governor Remembers Justice Ginsburg
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in her chambers in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Illinois’ governor is among those offering his words after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Governor JB Pritzker said Ginsburg will be remembered as one of the greatest justices of the Supreme Court. He said her legacy will live as long as people are willing to fight to protect it.