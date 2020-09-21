      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Governor Remembers Justice Ginsburg

Sep 21, 2020 @ 12:49pm
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in her chambers in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Illinois’ governor is among those offering his words after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Governor JB Pritzker said Ginsburg will be remembered as one of the greatest justices of the Supreme Court. He said her legacy will live as long as people are willing to fight to protect it.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington