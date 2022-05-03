Illinois Governor Responds To Report SCOTUS Planning To Overturn Roe V. Wade

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is speaking out following a report that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The governor, a Democrat, tweeted “Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated.” Later, he tweeted that “As long as I’m governor, Illinois will stay a beacon for reproductive freedom. We won’t go back.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is responding to a report that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The mayor tweeted that this decision is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, saying she will do everything she can to guarantee a person’s right to an abortion. Lightfoot added that overturning this decision would set our country back decades, which is what the right wing in this country wants.