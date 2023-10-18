1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Providing Tax Relief for Those Affected by the Conflict In Middle East

October 18, 2023 5:12PM CDT
(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Illinois is providing tax relief for individuals and businesses affected by the conflict in the Middle East. Impacted taxpayers may request to waive penalties and interest with the Illinois Department of Revenue if they cannot file their returns or make timely payments for income, withholding, sales, specialty, and excise taxes. Those who qualify include any person whose home or business is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza.

