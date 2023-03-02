Illinois Ranks #2 In Nation for Corporate Investment
March 2, 2023 12:00PM CST
File - Chicago's Lake Shore Drive 2020 (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Site Selection Magazine is naming Illinois the second best state in the nation for corporate projects. The publication noted the more than 400 Illinois projects in 2022, moving the state up from the number three spot in the previous year’s rankings. The issue also named the Chicago metropolitan area as the Top Metro for corporate investment for the 10th straight year.