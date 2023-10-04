It’s Back – Photo Gallery Of Plainfield Couple’s “Stranger Things” Halloween Display

For the second year in a row, a Plainfield home is uber decorated for Halloween with a “Stranger Things” display from the TV series on Netflix. This year, Joliet Police are on hand to make sure traffic doesn’t go into the cul-de-sac. Dave and Audrey Appel of HorrorProps has their house decked out this year again.

Last year the display saw more than 14-million Tik Tok views.

Although the address is Plainfield, the home is under the jurisdiction of Joliet.

Neighbors are ok with family putting up the display again and are glad that JPD is on site to control traffic. The 1800 block of Whispering Oaks Court is in the Wesmere Oaks subdivision. The display features the character Max Mayfield floating in the air. A scene from the popular TV series “Stranger Things.” The display is open to the public Friday-Sunday from 4pm -9pm.