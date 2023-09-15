John Mulaney & Pete Davidson coming to the Rialto Square Theatre

John Mulaney & Pete Davidson will be at Rialto Square

Theatre on Sunday, October 8. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 19 at 10 AM.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. Pete Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis.” Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.