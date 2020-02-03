Joliet Area Former Stand Out Basketball Player Dies
Jeff Hickman/ss
Arguably one of the best high school basketball players in Will County history has died. Jeff Hickman of Lockport passed away this weekend. Hickman broke Elvin Hayes freshman scoring record at the University of Houston before seeing his career limited because of a car accident.
Hickman was Lockport Township High School’s all-time career scoring leader with 1729 points in his three-year career from 1966-68, averaging 20.6 points. He led in scoring all three years, with 589 in 1967 to a still record 796 points in 1968, when he averaged 26.5 points. He was a two-time all-Illini 8 pick and an all-stater and All-American his senior season. After just missing a state trip in 1967, he helped LTHS to a 28-2 mark and Sweet 16 trip in 1968.
Funeral arrangements are pending.