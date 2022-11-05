Joliet Central High School Teacher Betsy Murray Heads to Uganda to Help Children in Need

Joliet Central High School Teacher Betsy Murray is making a difference in the lives of Ugandan children as she heads back to Africa to volunteer at Noah’s Ark Hands-On Training Center, a school and orphanage for children with disabilities.

It was in July of 2018 that Ms. Murray first visited Uganda and saw the realities that children with disabilities face. “In Uganda, it isn’t rare for children with disabilities to be disowned or left to fend for themselves on the streets, as resources are scarce and disabilities are looked down upon,” said Ms. Murray.

Ms. Murray maintains her connection to the school through ongoing fundraising that provides help with medical bills, student tuition, food ,clothing, school supplies, COVID medical relief, and improvements to facilities, including the school’s first clean water system.

This December, Ms. Murray will visit Uganda again, this time to spend Christmas and New Years with the children. “We are hoping to fundraise enough to bring Christmas to the school, while providing improved medical equipment for kids who are using insufficient mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers, standers, and are otherwise unable to move around the compound. We will also assist with the basic needs of the orphanage by providing clothes, meals, medical supplies, and instructional materials.”

Ms. Murray is thankful for the support of those who have joined her in the mission to help the children. “This has been a lifechanging journey that I could not achieve without the generosity and kindness of others. I am forever grateful.”