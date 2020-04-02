Joliet Library Cancels Star Wars Day
Joliet public library Ottawa Street
The Joliet Public Library has announced that they are canceling their 11th Annual Star Wars Day event in downtown Joliet on June 6th. The library said in a statement that “following increased concerns about COVID-19, we felt this was the best decision to be made during this pandemic and all the unknowns that come with it. We are disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for all the fans in Joliet and beyond. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, or without careful consideration.”
The Joliet Public Library is currently closed until further notice. Fines and due dates have been temporarily suspended and patrons are asked to hold on to their checked out materials until they reopen. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org or call 815-740-2660.