Joliet Man Charged in Gas Station Robbery
A 30-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Monday morning on a charge of robbery. It was at approximately 12:12AM, Officers responded to the Circle K gas station at 3021 Plainfield Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that the gas station had been robbed of cigarettes and facemasks.
During the course of the investigation, Arierous King of Joliet was identified as a suspect in the robbery. A short time later, Officers saw King exiting a vehicle in the 800 block of Second Avenue. They attempted to make contact with King, but he refused and fled from Officers on foot. Officers chased King to a nearby apartment building where he fled into an apartment and barricaded the door. A short time later, Officers outside the apartment made contact with King and he agreed to exit the apartment and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered proceeds from the robbery in the vehicle that King was observed exiting. King was transported to the Will County Jail after being booked at the Joliet Police Department.