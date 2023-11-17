1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing a Child

November 16, 2023 10:37PM CST
Photo: Will County State’s Attorney’s Office

A 58-year-old Joliet man was convicted on multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child in Will County Court on Thursday. Vincent Winters was found guilty on three counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child after assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2017.

The jury returned its verdict after approximately two-and-a- half hours of deliberation. Because Winters has a previous aggravated criminal sexual assault conviction from 1993, he will receive a life sentence.

 

