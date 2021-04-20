Joliet Police: Chicago Man Arrested for Having Loaded Gun
A 28-year-old Chicago man has been arrested after authorities recovered a loaded handgun in his vehicle. It was on Monday night at 9:29pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near East Benton Street and Michigan Street after observing a traffic violation. Grubbs was identified as the driver. While speaking to Grubbs, Officers observed cannabis and an open alcohol container in plain view inside of the vehicle. Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered a loaded handgun and ammunition. Grubbs has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and multiple traffic citations.