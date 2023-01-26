Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence

Photo courtesy of the Will County State's Attorney's Office

A Will County judge has dismissed a motion to reconsider the sentence of a 30-year-old Joliet man. Matthew Edwards was sentenced to 90 years in prison back in October of 2022.

On July 7, 2009, Edwards shot Joshua Terdic in the head during a home invasion at Terdic’s Channahon apartment. Terdic died 10 days later. A female victim, Lauren Vasilakis, also was shot in the head but survived. Following a bench trial, Edwards was found guilty of murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shootings.

Three other defendants also were convicted and sentenced in connection with the murder and home invasion. Jason Orasco, 29, of Channahon, was sentenced to 75 years in prison, and Ashley Hill, 21, of Joliet, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Hill pleaded guilty to home invasion and testified against a fourth defendant, Mary Vetor, 27, of Joliet, who hatched the plan to steal money and drugs from Terdic. Vetor drove Edwards and Orasco to Terdic’s apartment and supplied the weapons which was a gun and a baseball bat. Vetor was sentenced to 61 years in prison.