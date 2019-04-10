Lewis University To Honor Irish O’Reilly With Memorial Mass

Lewis University Athletics and University Advancement have announced that there will be a memorial Mass held for former Lewis baseball coach and Director of Admissions Irish O’Reilly on Saturday, May 4 prior to the Flyers’ baseball game against Truman State.

O’Reilly, who passed away on October 15, 2018, was the head baseball coach from 1979-2007 while also serving as the Director of Admissions. Upon his retirement he continued to assist the University working for University Advancement. He guided the Flyer baseball team to five top five finishes in the nation, six Great Lakes Valley Conference titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure. His record of 982-771-8 in 29 seasons at Lewis ranks eighth in victories among all baseball coaches in NCAA Division II history.

The Mass will take place at 9 a.m. in the Sancta Alberta Chapel on the Lewis University Romeoville campus. Immediately following the Mass there will be a reception held in the D’Arcy Great Room – which is adjacent to the chapel. The game against the Bulldogs is slated to begin at noon at Brennan Field.

The Lewis baseball team, which is honoring O’Reilly with a shamrock decal on its helmets this season, returns to action Thursday, April 11th, as the Flyers host Purdue Northwest at 3 p.m.

Lewis University Press Release