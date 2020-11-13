Lifelong Joliet Resident Passes Away at Age 34
A lifelong resident of Joliet and member of a legendary family has died. Dane Allen Thayer, 34 year-old, passed away peacefully at home on November 10th. Like his father, uncles, and cousins, he had a passion for football, having played the positions of center and long snapper at Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet Junior College, and St. Xavier University, and having coached with his father at Joliet Catholic Academy. He went to grade school and attended church at the Cathedral of St. Raymond.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dane’s name may be made to the Nature Foundation of Will County, 17540 W. Laraway Road, Joliet, Illinois 60433 or to Joliet Catholic Academy and their upcoming outdoor athletic complex capital campaign at www.jca-online.org/donate.