MLK Workday, Book Club Debuts, Massive Restoration Underway
Forest Preserve workday honors MLK’s legacy with a day of service
The Forest Preserve District will be hosting a “Day of Service” volunteer workday on Monday, Jan. 20, to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Volunteers who want to spend a “day on, not a day off” as the Corporation for National & Community Service recommends, should show up at 8 a.m. at Theodore Marsh preserve in Crest Hill for this special workday. For more information, including how to RSVP for the workday, visit http://bit.ly/willcoworkday.
‘Leafing Through Time’ book club debuts at Isle a la Cache Museum
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville is inviting nature-loving bookworms to sign up for a new club. The “Leafing Through Time Book Club” debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the museum. Two more sessions are set for Feb. 26 and March 25. Featured books will be fun as well as informative, and the topics will tie into the mission of the Forest Preserve District and the museum. January’s book is “Last Chance to See” by Douglas Adams and Mark Carwardine. The free book club is for ages 21 and older, and attendees are encouraged to bring wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverages of their choice. Light refreshments will be served. Get all of the book club details at http://bit.ly/islebookclub.
Massive restoration project underway at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve
Hundreds of amphibians, birds, insects, mammals and plant species that call Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve home will all benefit as the Forest Preserve District completes one of the largest restoration projects in its history. The work began in the fall and will continue through May 2021 on more than 600 acres of the 891-acre Crete Township preserve. Restoration activities will include controlling invasive species, overseeding on ravine slopes to curb erosion, and continuing prescribed burn management. The goal is to make the preserve more hospitable to endangered and threatened species as well as Species of Greatest Conservation Need. For details on this project, visit http://bit.ly/goodenowgrove.
