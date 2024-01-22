Multiple Dead in Two West Side Shootings

UPDATE — Seven people were found dead between two houses on the 2200 block of West Acres on Joliet’s West Side. Five people were found dead in one house, while another house nearby was found to have two more dead. This comes after an earlier fatal shooting in the Preston Heights neighborhood where a man was shot and died later at an area hospital.

Police have identified a possible suspect in both shootings as 23-year-old Romeo Nance. Nance is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q73 0412. He stands 6-feet-20inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Nance should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to call police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple people have been found dead in two homes on Joliet’s west side. Multiple crews are on the scene in the 2200 block of West Acres. According to Joliet Police:

At this moment, Detectives and Officers are conducting an active homicide investigation after Officers located multiple deceased individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. Joliet Police Detectives are currently seeking the whereabouts of Romeo Nance, believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry Q730412. This is an active investigation in which we are working with our area law enforcement partners. Nance should be regarded as armed and dangerous. The information remains fluid and ever changing as this investigation progresses. Media staging for this area will be on Madison Street between Glenwood Avenue and Douglas Street. The Public Affairs Sergeant is on scene near Madison Street and West Acres Road. Anyone with information regarding Nance and this vehicle is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department.

A photo of the car Nance is believed to be driving have been provided below