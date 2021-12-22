      Weather Alert

Multiple Ways to Get COVID Vaccine, Booster, and Testing Through Holiday Season

Dec 22, 2021 @ 5:22am
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

More than 75 State-Run Vaccination Events Through Holidays

State, Local Health Officials Urge Public to get COVID-19 Vaccine Before Start of New Year

Positive cases of COVID-19 are surging in Illinois at a time when family and friends gather for the holidays.  The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has partnered with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free community COVID-19 PCR rapid testing before the holidays. The State is also hosting more than 75 vaccination events through the holiday season, offering residents the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted at sites in their communities.

“Illinois is leading the Midwest in vaccinating and boosting our residents, and we are adding even more ways to make it easier to get vaccinated and boosted,
said Governor JB Pritzker. “We appreciate the new federal resources to fight this omicron wave, and ask everyone to continue to follow our mask mandate and to make safe choices.

“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “A year ago our holidays looked much different, now with widely available testing, vaccinations and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”

 

Information on the 20 community testing sites can be found below. Days and operations may vary during the holiday season. Please visit idph.illinois.gov for more details.

Location Hours Address
DePaul University 2pm – 7pm 333 S. State Chicago, IL 60604
Jane Addams Elementary 3:30pm – 7pm 1020 E. Sayles Dr.

Palatine, IL 60074

 

 
Woodland Elementary 3:30pm – 8pm 17261 W. Gages Lake Road

Gages Lake, IL 60030
Elgin Community College 2pm – 7pm 1700 Spartan Dr.

Elgin, IL 60123
U of I College of Medicine 8am – 8pm 1601 Parkview Ave.

Rockford, IL 61107
LTHS East Campus 2pm – 7pm 1333 E. 7th Street

Lockport, IL 60441
Joliet Junior College 9am – 12pm 1215 Houbalt Rd.

Joliet, IL 60431
Sauk Valley Community College 8am – 12pm 173 IL Route 2

Dixon, IL 61021
Northeastern Illinois University 2pm – 8pm 5500 N. St. Louis

Chicago, IL 60625
Whiteside County Health Department 8:30am – 3:30pm 1300 W. 2nd Street

Rock Falls, IL 61071
Heartland Community College 7am – 11am

12pm – 4pm

5pm – 7pm

 1500 W. Raab Rd.

Normal, IL 61761
HCC Lincoln 11:30am – 4pm 2201 Woodlawn Rd

Lincoln, IL 62656
Stephens Family YMCA 6am – 8am

4pm – 8pm

 2501 Fields S. Dr.

Champaign, IL 61822
Vermilion County Health Department 10am – 6pm 200 College Street

Danville, IL 61832
U of I Springfield 9am – 1pm 2200 Ernest Hemmingway Dr.

Springfield, IL 62703
Richland Community College 9am – 1pm 1 College Park

Decatur, IL 62521
East St. Louis Higher Education Campus 12pm – 2pm 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.

East St. Louis, IL 62201
Triad CUSD 2 3pm – 6:30pm 203 E. Throp St.

Troy, IL 62294
Massac Memorial Hospital 8am – 4:30pm 28 Chick St.

Metropolis, IL 62940

 

 
Edwardsville

CCSD 7

 3pm – 7pm 145 West St.

Edwardsville, IL

62025

 

In addition to these sites, the State of Illinois Community-Based testing sites remain operational serving Illinoisans at 10 locations across the state.  In addition to testing services, COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at the Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights and Peoria locations.

 

Aurora Arlington Heights South Holland Fairview Heights Peoria
Near Premium Outlet Mall

2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue

 Arlington Race Track

823 Wilke Road

 South Suburban College

15800 State Street

 St. Clair Square Mall

134 St. Clair Square

 Peoria Civic Center

698 Fulton Street
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday
Bloomington Champaign Harwood Heights Rockford Waukegan
Interstate Center

 

1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

 Market Place Shopping Center

2000 N. Neil St., Champaign

 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday

Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

 

As we look ahead to the start of a new year, state and local health officials are urging all Illinoisans to resolve to beat COVID-19 in 2022 by getting vaccinated and/or getting a COVID-19 booster.

 

In addition to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and local health departments, the State of Illinois offers one-day vaccine clinics throughout the state through the Community Partners Vaccination Program (CPVP).   This state-run program works to improve access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with trusted community partners.  Within the last two weeks, the Community Partners program administered more than 8,000 through one-day partnerships with Cook County Health.     

 

At these state-run vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.

 

Date Location Hours Address Vaccines Offered
Dec. 22 American Legion Post 979 4:00pm – 8:00pm 4501 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville IL Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 McDonald’s 2:00pm – 4:00pm 295 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 McDonald’s 2:00pm – 4:00pm 675 N. Weber Rod., Romeoville Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 McDonald’s 3:00pm – 5:00pm 4403 Harrison Ave., Rockford Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 Flex 3:00pm- 7:00pm 700 Corporate Grove Dr., Buffalo Grove Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 Goodwill of Central Illinois 10:00am-2:00pm 414 Arthur Ave., Morris Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 Keen Age Center 9:30am-3:30pm 2141 Henry Luckow Lane, Belvidere Adult Pfizer, Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 Millstadt Public Library 2:00pm – 6:00pm 115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt Adult Pfizer, Moderna
Dec. 22 Olney American Legion Post 30 12:00pm – 5:00pm 227 E. Main Street, Olney Adult Pfizer, Moderna
Dec. 22 Oswego Public Library 10:00am – 6:00pm 32 W. Jefferson Street, Oswego Adult Pfizer, Moderna
Dec. 22 Arcola Jr/Sr High School 4:00pm – 8:00pm 351 W. Washington St., Arcola Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 Broadmoor Jr High School 10:00am – 2:00pm 501 Maywood Ave., Pekin Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 South Fork Township 12:00pm – 5:00pm 124 Central Street, Kincaid Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec. 22 Versiti Aurora 10:00am – 2:00pm 1200 N. Highland Ave., Aurora Adult Pfizer
Dec. 23 Grant White Elementary School 8:00am – 7:00pm 147 Circle Avenue, Forest Park Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec 23 ICN Noor Academy 2:00pm – 4:00pm 2844 W. Ogden Ave., Naperville Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec. 23 New Mission Temple Church of God and Christ 2:00pm- 5:00pm 4700 West Polk Street, Chicago Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec. 23 Greater Galilee Baptist Church 10:00am – 4:00pm 1308 S. Independence Blvd., Chicago Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna
Dec. 23 Randolph County Health Department 8:00am – 4:00pm 2515 State Street, Chester Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
Dec. 24 American Legion Post 771 12:00pm – 4:00pm 749 Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee Adult Pfizer,
Moderna,
J&J
Dec. 26 Buyers Flea Market 9:00am – 4:30pm 4545 W. Division Street, Chicago Adult Pfizer,
J&J,
Pediatric Pfizer
Dec 26 Cherry Valley District Library 1:00pm – 4:00pm 755 E. State Street, Cherry Valley Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer Moderna, J&J
Dec. 26 St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 4:00pm – 6:00pm 393 N. Main Street, DuPage Adult Pfizer,
Pediatric Pfizer
Dec. 26 Greater Galilee Baptist Church
Popular Posts
Will County Sheriff's Shoot And Kill Suspect After Man Shoots Father In The Head
JTHS Issues Statement Regarding Threatening Social Media Post
Booster Vaccine Clinic in Bolingbrook
Judge to Announce NorthPoint Decision Later This Week
Shop Forest Preserve visitor centers for nature-themed holiday gifts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On