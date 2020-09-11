      Breaking News
No Symptoms No Problem, Get Tested For Free In Joliet Today

Sep 11, 2020 @ 6:28am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The State of Illinois is sponsoring a temporary drive-through COVID-19 test site in Joliet. It will occur on Friday, September 11th between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church at 2650 Plainfield Road.

Simple nasal swabs will be used. You will be called with results within 4-7 days. There is no cost for testing although you’re asked to bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

Anyone can get tested, you don’t have to have symptoms or be sick.

