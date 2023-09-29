OSFM And IDOL To Inspect Haunted Houses
September 29, 2023 1:04PM CDT
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Illinois Department of Labor are inspecting haunted houses across the state to ensure they are safe. Haunted houses in Illinois are required to be inspected prior to operation, though haunted houses operated by not-for-profit religious, educational, or charitable organizations can apply for an exemption from the IDOL. However, these haunted houses must still be inspected by local authorities or the State Fire Marshal’s office.