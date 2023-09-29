1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

OSFM And IDOL To Inspect Haunted Houses

September 29, 2023 1:04PM CDT
Share
OSFM And IDOL To Inspect Haunted Houses
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Illinois Department of Labor are inspecting haunted houses across the state to ensure they are safe.  Haunted houses in Illinois are required to be inspected prior to operation, though haunted houses operated by not-for-profit religious, educational, or charitable organizations can apply for an exemption from the IDOL.  However, these haunted houses must still be inspected by local authorities or the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria
4

Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home
5

Female Pedestrian Killed Following Crash In Joliet

Recent Posts